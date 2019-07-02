Cross County detectives investigating reported arson

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Cross County detectives are investigating an arson at the Wynne Water Treatment Plant.
According to Cross County Sheriff David West, the Wynne Fire Department responded to the plant around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday due to an outbuilding and a C.E.R.T trailer on fire at the firing range.
Once firefighters were able to put out the fire, it was determined it was intentionally set.
Detectives with the Cross County Sheriff’s Office arrived and processed the scene, Sheriff West said.
The suspect or suspects ran through a wooded area and could be in the area of the Holly Place Apartments.
Anyone with information on this case should call the Cross County Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 870-238-5700.
