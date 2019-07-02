1 emergency siren down in Cardwell, Mo.

CARDWELL, Mo. (KFVS) - An emergency siren in Cardwell is down.
According to the City of Cardwell Office of Emergency Management, they found out the siren on the south end of town, by the school on Union Street, was down after a test on Monday, July 1.
They say they have made calls to get it repaired.
In the meantime, the emergency siren on the north end of town, behind the police department, is working. The Office of Emergency Management said they will have someone drive around and broadcast over their PA and siren to alert residents in the case of an emergency.
