Heston Kjerstad & Casey Opitz selected to USA Baseball Collegiate National Team

Heston Kjerstad and Casey Opitz have officially been named to the @USABaseballCNT roster! The duo becomes the 17th and 18th Razorbacks to represent #TeamUSA on the diamond. #ForGlory๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ pic.twitter.com/H2GmaggsxQ