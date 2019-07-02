Heston Kjerstad & Casey Opitz selected to USA Baseball Collegiate National Team

CARY, N.C. (KAIT) - A pair of Diamond Hogs will wear the stars and stripes this month. Heston Kjerstad and Casey Opitz were selected to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.
Heston went yard last weekend in training camp. He started a series with Cuba in style Tuesday with a 2-run single.
Opitz homered Monday in the final day of training camp. Team USA is hosting Cuba in a five game series this week in North Carolina. They’ll travel to Taiwan and Japan later this month.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.