Jonesboro citizens to vote on proposed sales tax

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro voters will decide whether to increase the sales tax in the city.
The Jonesboro City Council voted on a series of ordinances proposed by Team Jonesboro, one of which calls for a one-percent sales tax increase and another calls for a special election for the tax.
Team Jonesboro issued a news release that said the money raised from the tax increase would help fund investments in public safety and amenities for the public.
Also passed is an ordinance that would create the Integrity Oversight Council.
That committee will hold regular meetings to develop plans, vet projects, recommend funding levels for projects, and publish public financial accounting reports.
The sales tax, if passed would sunset in 12 years and raise an estimated $18 million dollars a year to be split equally between public safety and amenities, Team Jonesboro said.
The election will be scheduled for Sept., 10 of this year.
