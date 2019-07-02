Jonesboro woman arrested on suspicion of stealing from two local businesses

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A Jonesboro woman is facing charges on suspicion of stealing from not one, but two local business.
Jonesboro police went to the CVS Pharmacy in the 3000-block of East Highland Drive on Monday, July 1, according to a probable cause affidavit.
When officers arrived, they contacted the store manager and found their suspect in custody.
According to the affidavit, Lacee Knight, 22, of Jonesboro was a pharmacy tech at the business. The manager of Target told authorities he had been conducting his own investigation of Knight when he started to suspect she had been stealing from their business, as well.
The Target manager provided police with a list of 122 items he believed were stolen by Knight. The report stated Knight admitted to stealing a bottle of Xanax from the pharmacy that contained 100 tablets in it.
Security footage also showed Knight placing additional items in Target bags from the store.
During the investigation, Knight admitted to taking items from both Target and the CVS Pharmacy totaling $1,665.56. In addition to the drugs, Knight stole items that included makeup, groceries, videos, clothing, and other items.
Knight said she and her fiancé had moved into a new apartment and were struggling. She told officers she thought she could take the items, and no one would notice, the report said.
Knight is facing charges for fraud-possession of a controlled substance by fraud, forgery or theft, and theft $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000.
She appeared in Craighead County District Court on Tuesday, July 2.
Her bond was set at $1,500 and her next court date will be on Aug. 30.
