July 2: City leaders considering sales tax increase

Weather Headlines
Skies are mostly clear this morning and temperatures are about as warm as yesterday, in the mid-70s.
Temperatures will warm to near 90 once again today with sunshine giving way to afternoon cloud cover.
An upper disturbance will move across Region 8 this evening and scattered thunderstorms will develop as a result.
News Headlines
A proposed sales tax increase goes before the Jonesboro City Council later today. Adam Jones is live at 6 with what citizens need to know.
One person was airlifted to the hospital following a vehicle versus motorcycle crash on Red Wolf.
If your holiday plans include a lot of time out in the sun, a Region 8 doctor has some tips on how to beat the heat and avoid a trip to the emergency room.
