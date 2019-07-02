Kennett man killed in crash

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Kennett man died early Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash occurred just after 1 a.m. on Route P, two miles east of Senath in Dunklin County.
Orbon C. Duke, 65, was eastbound when his 2005 GMC Sierra ran off the right side of the road and hit several mailboxes.
Duke apparently over-corrected and veered off the left side of the road, striking a utility pole, and rolling over his SUV.
Duke, who was not wearing a seat belt according to the crash report, was thrown from the vehicle.
Dunklin County Coroner James Powell pronounced him dead at the scene.
