Local doctor warns about symptoms of overheating, gives tips to stay cool

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Heat and humidity are just a normal part of summer in Arkansas, but it can be dangerous if you're in it too long.
A local doctor weighed in on what symptoms to look for to avoid getting overheated and some tips for those of you who have to work in the heat.
Dr. Bhavesh Joshi with NYIT said your very first sign is thirst.
If you’re outside and you notice being thirsty, you’re already getting dehydrated.
Headaches and nausea are some early warning signs as well.
Typically getting inside, cooling down and drinking water or a sports drink will take care of it.
But if you notice you’re not feeling better after an hour, you vomit or even black out, that’s when you need to see a doctor.
How long you’re outside before you might reach that threshold can vary.
“The combination of temperature and humidity, the combination of the two can really mask how hot it really is,” Dr. Joshi said. “You’ve got to take that into account, and everybody varies a little bit differently, but as short as maybe 20 minutes.”
Dr. Joshi said the best way to avoid the symptoms is to try to stay inside during the hottest hours of the day.
Instead, take advantage of early hours or later in the day to do outside work.
But if you can’t help that, keep water with you, wear light clothing and a hat.
