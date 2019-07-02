Man facing charges after two-year-old child in critical condition

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to close a case of suspected child abuse.
According to a news release from the White County Sheriff’s Department, their office was approached on June 29 by the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division about a two-year-old admitted to the White County Unity Health emergency room with life-threatening injuries to his head.
During the investigation, it was determined the incident happened in Bald Knob by the mother’s boyfriend, 22-year-old Brandon Michael Kent of Bald Knob.
The White County Sheriff’s Office was asked to work the case by the Bald Knob Police Department. They were able to develop Kent as the primary suspect after interviews were conducted with the victim’s brother at the Child Safety Center, the release said.
Kent and his vehicle were found in Lonoke County. The White County Sheriff’s Office then asked Lonoke County Sheriff’s Department for assistance and a perimeter was set up so that the Arkansas Department of Corrections could aid in the search by using their tracking dogs.
On Monday, July 1, Kent turned himself in to the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Department. He was then transported back to the White County Sheriff’s Office and interviewed by detectives. Kent was arrested for domestic battery in the first degree.
He will appear before the White County Circuit Court on July 3 for his bond hearing.
The baby was later flown to Arkansas Children’s Hospital where he remains in critical condition.
