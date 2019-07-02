New bike law rolling out in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - New biking laws are rolling out in Arkansas Monday.
It is known as Act 650, and it states cyclists must stop at red lights, but they can proceed if traffic is clear.
And cyclists must now slow down at stop signs, but they can continue riding if there are no other cars at the intersection.
The purpose is to increase safety and keep traffic flowing.
It's when cyclists stop or try to start back up that local rider Shanon Brantley said many of their accidents happen.
"Getting our feet on the pedals, re-establishing momentum or slowing down the momentum can be dangerous at times," Brantley said. "Loss of balance is typically where it happens at, and so hopefully that keeps our riding more efficient and a better flow."
A better flow for cyclists and for motorists, as drivers won't have to wait for cyclists to get their speed back up after a stop.
Brantley has been cycling as a hobby for nearly five years now, and she said the more educated drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians are about the new laws, the safer everyone will be.
