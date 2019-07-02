Police say theft victim caught his thief

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A theft victim caught and pinned down a suspect until police arrived to make the arrest Tuesday morning.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim flagged down a Jonesboro police officer around 4 a.m. near the intersection of Culberhouse and Wood Street.
A man told the officer his truck alarm went off and he found someone broke into his wife’s vehicle at their home.
The victim also told police the front dome light was missing from the car.
Officers began searching the area and found a number of items on the ground near some bushes the victim said were inside the car.
At 5:30 a.m., the officers went to the 700-block of Park Avenue in reference to a disturbance.
When they arrived, the officers were told a man wearing a ski mask was seen breaking into vehicles and running down the street.
While there, officers received a call from dispatch that the victim from the earlier break-in had the suspect pinned in the road and was waiting for the officers.
When they returned to the site of the first complaint, they saw a man wearing gloves and a gray homemade ski mask.
The victim said they saw him coming from the driver’s side of the vehicle as he and his wife came outside to clean up the mess from the earlier incident.
He told officers he confronted him and the suspect took off running, but the victim caught and held him until police arrived.
The officers checked the area again and found damage to the front driver’s seat. They also found a fishing pole stashed in the bushes that wasn’t there the first time they were there.
Police identified the suspect as 56-year-old Scott Stetzer of Jonesboro.
He appeared in the Craighead County District Court Tuesday afternoon.
Stetzer is facing charges for breaking or entering/articles from a vehicle, criminal trespass in or on a vehicle, criminal mischief in the first degree/property of another with a value of $1,000 or less and theft $1,000 or less from a vehicle.
He was given a $3,500 bond and his next court date is July 31.
