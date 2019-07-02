Red Wolves Road to the Show - 7/2/19

Arkansas State is represented in Minor League Baseball. Four Red Wolves are working their way up the ladder to the majors. We’ll keep tabs on them regularly on kait8.com.
Red Wolves Road To The Show
- Promoted to Northwest Arkansas (AA) on June 20th, recorded save for Naturals on June 22nd.
- Allowed walkoff hit on June 28th vs. Springfield
- 12 saves in 15 opportunities this season with NW Arkansas & Wilmington Blue Rocks (A Advanced), 1.11 ERA this season.
- 11.2 scoreless inning streak from April 26th to May 20th (8 total appearances)
- 3.88 ERA, 18 saves in 2018 with Lexington & Wilmington
- Hitting .226 with 3 HR and 15 RBI with Winston Salem Dash (A Advanced). Played in 40 games this season.
- Recorded hits in 4 of last 7 games
- Hit first career grand slam on April 20th
- Hit .263 with 5 HR and 33 RBI in 2018 with the Altoona Curve (AA Pirates)
- Promoted to Bowie (AA) on June 17th, hit homer for Baysox on June 23rd
- Hitting .182 with 1 HR, & 8 RBIs for Bowie and Frederick Keys (A Advanced). Played in 32 games this season.
- Played 3 games in 2018 with Norfolk (AAA)
- 3.26 ERA in 4 starts with Clinton LumberKings (A). Placed on injured list on May 2nd
- Tossed first quality start of 2019 on April 25th: 6.0 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 6 K
- Selected in 8th Round of 2018 MLB Draft
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.