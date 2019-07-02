Surveillance footage shows robbery suspects just before demanding victim’s pants

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police need help tracking down two brazen suspects who made a strange request during a robbery.
At about 4 a.m. Saturday, Carlos Shorter says he stopped after work for a few snacks at a Valero gas station on Winchester Road.
What he didn't know was that two men were waiting outside.
Surveillance footage from the gas station shows two men walk over to the side of the building. One of the suspects covered his face, while the other looked directly at the camera at one point. A few moments later, the men are seen rushing to the other side of the wall.
“I was scared for my life,” said Shorter. “They came out with pistols. I thought it was just one pistol, but both of them had pistols.”
Shorter says the two suspects demanded everything he had on him, including his keys and about $10.
“I threw everything on the ground and he was like, ‘oh, you trying to be funny,’” said Shorter. “He was like, ‘you gone make me shoot you’ and I was like, ‘well’ and then he said, ‘come over here and take your pants off’ and then I broke off to running.”
Shorter says he ran across the street to call 911.
Surveillance footage shows what appears to be the suspects’ shadows getting inside his truck and driving away.
Shorter is just one of a slew of robbery victims in the area. Within five miles of the gas station, there has been over 54 other robberies within the last 90 days, according to Memphis Police’s crime mapping tool called “CyberWatch."
Shorter says his experience can be a lesson for others.
“Just watch your surroundings and be careful. Just be careful," said Shorter.
Police still have not recovered his brown 2007 Ford 150 truck.
It was last seen heading westbound on Winchester.
If you recognize any of the suspects in the video, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.
