Surveillance video shows altercation between inmate, deputies at Shelby County Jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has released video of an altercation between an inmate at the Shelby County Jail and corrections deputies.
The incident occurred April 12, 2018. The sheriff’s office says it started with the inmate’s attack on a deputy while the inmate was being returned to prison from the Shelby County Jail following court appearances for pending felony charges.
According to the sheriff’s office, the Detention Response Team, which is trained in managing aggressive inmates, was escorting the inmate when he became combative and “positioned himself in a fighting stance, presumably to attack additional deputies," according to a narrative from SCSO.
DRT members deployed a chemical agent, according to the sheriff’s office, but the struggle continued. Several corrections deputies can be seen on video kicking the inmate before he was eventually subdued and restrained.
The sheriff’s office says the inmate was escorted to jail medical staff where he was evaluated and returned to prison.
No deputies required medical treatment.
The sheriff’s office says it conducted an administrative review of the incident and two corrections deputies are being required to undergo additional training on compliance techniques.
The sheriff’s office has declined to identify the inmate or the deputies involved.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.