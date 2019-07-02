8th annual Helmets & Heels set for July 30th at Centennial Bank Stadium

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another sign of fall and Arkansas State football is around the corner at Centennial Bank Stadium.
The 8th annual Helmets & Heels is set for Tuesday, July 30th at Centennial Bank Stadium. This event will be held inside the Johnny Allison Tower. Ladies get to shop the latest A-State apparel along with meeting the coaches and players. Multiple local vendors will showcase the newest fashions and accessories for the upcoming season.
The Shopping & Social starts at 5:00pm, the program kicks off at 7:00pm.
Helmets & Heels helps to raise breast cancer awareness. Proceeds from the 2018 event also went towards funds for the Pink Game.
Individual tickets are $50, vendors can purchase a booth for $150. Tickets can be purchased three ways
- A-State Ticket Office
- Call (870) 972-2781
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.