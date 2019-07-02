Thayer man arrested after manhunt

THAYER, Mo. (KAIT) -Thayer police arrested a man after a woman said he pulled a gun on her and threatened to harm both himself and her.
According to a Facebook post, police responded to South 3rd Street after the victim told police that 28-year-old Cory Brandon Newman choked her and stuck a gun to her head following an argument.
According to the post, Newman was a felon and ran out behind the back of the house prior to police arriving.
A manhunt ensued, with officers from the Thayer Police Deptment, Oregon Co. Sheriff’s Office, Mammoth Springs Police Department, and the Fulton Co. Sheriff’s Office.
Thayer police received a call around 2 a.m. Tuesday after being told Newman was back at the residence.
Officers arrived, arrested Newman and recovered a stolen handgun.
Police took Newman to the Thayer Jail, pending formal charges.
The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.