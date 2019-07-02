Trumann woman facing theft charges from three years ago

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A woman is in custody on suspicion of theft from three years ago.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a Jonesboro woman contacted the police department about her wallet being stolen on Oct. 10, 2016.
The victim told police someone took her wallet from her office. It was recovered in an office bathroom the next day with her bank debit card missing. She further stated someone used her card after it was stolen at a Red Box Kiosk inside Walmart in Trumann.
Jonesboro officers retrieved surveillance video of the Red Box being used and identified 52-year-old Patricia H. Ward of Trumann as a suspect.
She is facing charges for theft of property credit/debit card and theft of $1,000 or less.
Ward appeared in Craighead County District Court on Monday, July 1.
Her bond was set at $1,500 and her next court date is Aug. 30.
