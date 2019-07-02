Tuesday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KAIT/NBC News) -The internet is over the moooooon for an Oregon man who’s gone viral for serenading a herd of cows with some sweet saxophone jams.
Rick Herrmann is feeling pretty good about himself ever since picking up the saxophone about seven months ago.
He's played for his family, his dog, but nobody else.
Herrmann decided to go out to a field where cows were grazing and start playing some sweet tunes.
The herd of cattle took notice and seemed to enjoy the music.
