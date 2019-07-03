AGFC wildlife officers are searching for answers

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -Members of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are asking for the public’s help.
A wildlife officer with AGFC posted this on his Facebook page, a dead deer was found July 2 on Red Oak Street in Paragould and the scene was a strange one.
Someone placed a pillow under the deer’s head and placed Twizzlers all over the deer.
Paragould Animal Control, the Paragould Police Department and the AGFC were called.
Officers with AGFC are investigating this case.
If you have any idea how this animal died or who left it in this condition, you can call the AGFC toll free at 1-800-482-9262.
