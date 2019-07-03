ArDOT seeking public input on plans to widen Hwys. 49 and 351

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting on Thursday, July 18, to present proposed plans to widen State Highways 49 and 351.
The plans include widening 0.98 miles of Hwy. 49 to six lanes, and 0.5 miles of Hwy. 351 to five lanes. They also include improving the highways’ intersection in Jonesboro.
The open house meeting will be held from 4-7 p.m. in the Activity Center of Family Fellowship Baptist Church, 2441 North Old Greensboro Rd.
Citizens will have the opportunity to view displays of the proposed projects, ask questions and offer comments.
