6 barges break loose, sucked into breached levee in Alexander Co., Ill.

MILLER CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Barges have broken loose in Alexander County, Illinois.
According to Alexander County Engineer Jeff Denny six barges broke loose either overnight or early Wednesday morning.
The barges were sucked into the Len Small Levee breach area near Miller City according to Denny.
He said this could cause a hazard to river traffic.
A loose barge has the potential to destroy a house, building, power line and irrigation pivots according to Denny.
Officials are investigating a power outage in Dogtooth Bend to find out if it is related to this incident.
We will update this story as we learn more.
