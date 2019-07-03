Cherokee Village police investigating three scams

CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) -Investigators in once Cherokee Village are continuing to investigate three scams in the area.
One man said he narrowly avoided being scammed for a camper he was trying to sell and it cost him nearly $2,000.
Victor Dunn said he got a text from the scammer after seeing his ad in a Little Rock newspaper.
Dunn was sent a check, $2,000 over the asking price, and wanted to be reimbursed for the money.
That’s when Victor said he knew something was wrong and went to the police.
“When I was at the police station, I just started crying,” Dunn said. “Because I can’t sell my camper and I can’t get my air conditioner fixed.”
“If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is too good to be true,” John Hutchins, Cherokee Village Criminal Investigator, said.
Dunn said he considers himself lucky, but said to never let your guard down.
“Don’t, don’t ever take it to your bank and deposit it into your account,” Dunn said. “Do some research on it first.”
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.