Deputies searching for suspected child molester

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - Law enforcement officers are searching for a man wanted for child molestation.
New Madrid County Sheriff Terry Stevens said in a social media post Wednesday that Allen Pretz of Halls, Kentucky, has an active felony warrant for his arrest.
It’s possible Pretz, who has ties to the area and Matthews, Missouri, could be working in construction.
Anyone with information on Pretz’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at 573-758-2516. All information will remain confidential.
