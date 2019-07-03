Foster Closet needs donations for kids in need

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Volunteer’s for the Foster Closet needs your donations for kids in need.
The organization was closed for a few years but they're up and running again.
Several people have already donated toys, hangers, baby items, and clothes.
Brandy Thomas is one of the volunteers for the Closet and said they still need more clothes, especially teenage clothes.
“It does put the Foster family in a bind. Because you have your pajama’s, your undergarments, your clothes, so our goal is to just help others,” said Thomas.
Thomas hopes to have the Closet running by July 8.
If you would like to donate, you can message her on Facebook and drop off items at her house or at the Stepping Stone Sanctuary in Trumann.
They hope to have their Facebook page up and running within the next few weeks.
