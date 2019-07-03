Historic Park is close to completion

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Batesville will soon have a new historic park available to all residents, with a grand opening set for October.
Danny Dozier has been behind the project since the beginning. He’s the neighbor of Anne Strahl, a descendant of the Maxfield’s, one of the founding families in Batesville.
The Maxfield family settled in Batesville in the early 1800s and owned several buildings in the area that is now downtown.
Strahl owned the land in the historic downtown area of Batesville and her dying wish was to leave this park in her family’s name for others to love.
“She [Strahl] would be so excited and so proud, she would,” said Dozier.
Dozier spent the last year of her life and has made it his mission to see her dream become a reality.
The park is in its last phase of construction. A playground was built, along with a deck where the community can sit and enjoy an overlook of the park.
There is also groundwork being added this week to complete the look.
One thing that makes the park special is the small pieces found around the city that have been reused, including light posts that came from the well-known Mickey Mouse pool.
“This has been a fulltime job for about five years for me," Dozier said. “It’s been well worth it. I love being a part of it but I am glad to be near the end.”
A grand opening date is set for Oct. 5.
Dozier is asking for anyone willing to donate to help with paying and maintaining the park.
Those who donate will be able to see their name on a park or even next to the stage or slide as a dedication.
To donate or help with the Maxfield Park give Danny Dozier a call at 870-307-9734
