Hole covered by lottery ticket leads to man’s arrest in voyeurism case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man reportedly put a hole through his bedroom into a nearby bathroom and made sexually inappropriate comments to children at a house, with a lottery ticket covering that hole, Jonesboro police said Wednesday.
David D. Yancey of Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of video voyeurism and voyeurism after an investigation by Jonesboro police.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim told police she noticed that Yancey had put the hole through the bedroom into the house bathroom, plus made the comments.
“The complainant noticed a lottery ticket taped to Yancey’s bedroom closet wall, which is adjacent to the bathroom. She then noticed the hole in the bathroom by the shower,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit.
Officers later took Yancey into custody and got a search warrant for his room, finding the hole in the wall, police said.
“In the closet below the lottery ticket was a ‘pallet’ of a blanket and pillow positioned for a person to view through the hole in the wall,” police said in the affidavit.
Officers also found several cell phones with recording capabilities in Yancey’s room, plus noted that the children who lived in the residence, who had used the restroom, ranged in age from 8 to 12, police said.
A $75,000 bond was set for Yancey, who will be arraigned Aug. 30 in circuit court.
