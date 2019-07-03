How you know if it’s a Cave City watermelon

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) -Watermelons are almost ripe for picking for the annual Cave City Watermelon Festival.
However, one farmer wants you to be aware of where the watermelons you buy come from.
Farmers spoke Tuesday and said they’re concerned that others are taking their work and passing it off as their own.
They put official stickers on the watermelons they grow so customers know they’re getting a genuine Cave City watermelon.
Watermelon farmer Rustin Woolridge said it hurts to know that others could be plagiarizing their work.
“It kind of makes you upset,” Woolridge said. “People take advantage of you and the hard work you put in. It’s kind of stealing, so we want to uphold what we work for and we want to put that forward.”
Farmers said to remember to look for the trademark sticker when making the purchase.
The Cave City Watermelon Festival will run from July 25-27.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.