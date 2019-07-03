JPD: Pick up your trash, grass clippings

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The trash you don’t pay attention to and the grass clippings you leave in the street could cost you some money.
The Jonesboro Police Department will be enforcing city ordinances relating to debris, clutter and how you dispose of it.
According to Jonesboro City Ordinance Section 58-8, it is the duty of every owner or occupant of any lot or premises next to any street or alley to keep that street or alley next to him free from all manner and kind of filth, garbage, trash, debris or decaying animal, vegetable substance, weeds and grass of every kind.
Don’t forget about the ditches and drains. It is unlawful to block, dam, impede or obstruct in any manner the free flow of surface and rainwater flowing from streets and private property into and with ditches, drains and all other watercourses either natural or artificial where any ditches, drains or watercourses are contiguous to any public street or alley.
Don’t leave grass clippings in the street after you cut your yard. All loose yard waste such as grass, weeds and brush vegetation clippings must be placed curbside, bagged not weighing more than 50 pounds and securely tied before being placed outside.
And whatever you do, when you’re getting rid of your trash and yard waste don’t mix the two. The city’s yard waste facility receives yard waste consisting of bagged and un-bagged grass clippings, leaves, brush, limbs, shrubbery and approved vegetation and woody materials. Yard waste must be free of plastic, refuse, garbage, trash, paper, non-wood debris and excessive oil. It is the resident’s responsibility to make sure yard waste is free of inappropriate materials and must obey the sorting directions.
The city of Jonesboro is not alone. In June, we told you how Newport is also enforcing similar codes.
