July 3: Voters to decide sales tax increase

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8.
Here’s a look at what’s making news this Tuesday, July 2:
Weather Headlines
Conditions across Region 8 are a repeat of yesterday morning.
Temperatures are in the mid-70s under mostly clear skies.
The weather for the next few days will be typical for this time of the year.
Expect highs in the lower 90s each day, with heat indices approaching 100 degrees.
Scattered daytime thunderstorms will bring temporary relief from the heat, but coverage will be mostly hit and miss.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your full forecast coming up at the top of the hour. Watch LIVE.
News Headlines
The decision to increase Jonesboro’s sales tax will be up to the voters.
Following multiple reports of scams, investigators in Cherokee Village are warning residents “if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”
A new park under construction will give visitors a chance to take a step back in time.
This morning, crews are fighting to knock down flames inside two Jim Beam bourbon warehouses.
Destiny Quinn and Tiffany Neely will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.