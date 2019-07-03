At least 2 injured in crash on I-55 in New Madrid County, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Officials are reporting a crash on Interstate 55 where at least two people are injured.
According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri Highway Patrol, the crash happened in the southbound lanes between Marston and Portageville, near Mile Marker 36.
At least two people were injured and at least one person had to be cut out of a vehicle according to Parrott.
One person was flown to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.
A service dog was also involved in the crash.
Sgt. Parrott said the service dog was spooked and was running around the area between the 38 and 40 mile marker.
By noon, the Highway Patrol said the dog was found safe and sound.
Parrott said traffic is moving but drivers need to be cautious in that area.
