Man arrested in rape case in Pocahontas

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Randolph County man has a July 30 court date after his arrest in connection with a rape investigation, according to Pocahontas police.
Logan Anthony Dale of Pocahontas was arrested on suspicion of rape June 27 after the investigation, Detective Rocky Jones said in a media release to Region 8 News.
A $50,000 cash only bond was set for Dale, Jones said, noting police are withholding the names of victims and witnesses due to the nature of the case.
