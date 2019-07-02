Maria Fassi named SEC Female Athlete of the Year

Press Release from the Southeastern Conference
Florida track & field athlete Grant Holloway and Arkansas golfer Maria Fassi have been named the 2018-2019 Roy F. Kramer SEC Male and Female Athletes of the Year by a vote of the league's athletics directors, Commissioner Greg Sankey announced today.
“Grant and Maria are perfect examples of what it means to be a student-athlete in the Southeastern Conference. They have competed at the highest level of collegiate athletics and through their hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence have been successful in their endeavors both in competition and in the classroom,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “They are outstanding representatives of their universities as both students and athletes, and the SEC is proud to honor them for their accomplishments.”
Maria Fassi was spectacular in her final collegiate season, winning both the SEC and NCAA individual titles.
Due to her masterful performance in her last season in Fayetteville, Fassi was named the Ping WGCA Player of the Year, while also becoming the first to ever win back-to-back ANNIKA Awards, given to the best female collegiate golfer.
She was also named SEC Player of the Year and an SEC First-Teamer for the second straight season, while earning WGCA First-Team and Golfweek First-Team All-American honors.
Fassi's 71.12 scoring average this past season was the second-best single-season average in Razorback history, topped only by her 70.50 average from the 2017-18 season. She also became one of just two Razorbacks ever to post double-digit tournament wins (10) and notch more than 60 rounds (64) at or below par, joining Arkansas Legend and former LPGA No. 1, Stacy Lewis.
On top of it all, she earned a runner-up finish at the first-ever Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April.
