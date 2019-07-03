Red Wolves North of the Border: Justin McInnis records first reception

Red Wolves North of the Border: Justin McInnis records first reception
By Chris Hudgison | July 2, 2019 at 7:04 PM CDT - Updated July 2 at 7:04 PM

We have 3 Red Wolves playing pigskin north of the border. We’ll keep track of the Arkansas State alums in the CFL regularly on kait8.com.

Red Wolves North of the Border - Week 3

Justin McInnis (Saskatchewan WR - #83)

- Recorded first catch of career Monday in Roughriders 32-7 victory over Toronto. 13 yard reception

- Appeared in all 3 games in 2019 on offense and special teams.

- #6 overall pick in 2019 CFL Draft

Money Hunter (Edmonton DB - #41)

- Led Eskimos with 5 tackles in 28-21 loss to Winnipeg

- 2nd on the team with 10 tackles in 3 games this season

- Edmonton’s Most Outstanding Rookie in 2018

Chris Humes (Winnipeg DB - #35)

- Currently on Blue Bombers practice squad

- Recorded 8 tackles for Winnipeg in Week 21 matchup in 2018

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.