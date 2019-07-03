Red Wolves North of the Border: Justin McInnis records first reception

We have 3 Red Wolves playing pigskin north of the border. We’ll keep track of the Arkansas State alums in the CFL regularly on kait8.com.
Red Wolves North of the Border - Week 3
- Recorded first catch of career Monday in Roughriders 32-7 victory over Toronto. 13 yard reception
- Appeared in all 3 games in 2019 on offense and special teams.
- #6 overall pick in 2019 CFL Draft
- Led Eskimos with 5 tackles in 28-21 loss to Winnipeg
- 2nd on the team with 10 tackles in 3 games this season
- Edmonton’s Most Outstanding Rookie in 2018
- Currently on Blue Bombers practice squad
- Recorded 8 tackles for Winnipeg in Week 21 matchup in 2018
