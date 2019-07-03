Returning to scene of crime, selfie has man facing charges

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A decision by a suspect to go back to a crime scene, leaving a cell phone and posting a selfie has the suspect facing multiple charges, according to Jonesboro police.
Kenny Joe Morrisett of Rector was arrested July 2 on suspicion of commercial burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and theft $1,000 or less in connection with a March 29 burglary at Wolf Car Wash in the 4200 block of East Johnson Avenue.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the suspect broke a window to get into the office, took two locked cash tills, destroyed the outside of the business and took nearly $200 in cash.
“The suspect can be seen walking to the dumpster and throwing the cash drawer/till away. The suspect returns approximately one hour later and can be seen looking inside the window near where a cell phone was found,” the affidavit noted. “The subject enters the office again and the video ceases.”
Police later analyzed the surveillance video at the crime lab and found out the cell phone belonged to Morrisett, the affidavit noted.
“There is also a selfie of Kenny Morrisett taken approximately five hours before the burglary in which Kenny Morrisett is wearing what appears to be the same blue jacket he is seen wearing in the video footage. Mr. Morrisett’s face profile can also be seen in the glow of the computer monitor while he was in the office,” Jonesboro police said.
A $15,000 bond was set for Morrisett, who will be arraigned Aug. 30 in circuit court.
