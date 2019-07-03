Rice research center in Poinsett County has a leader

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Talk Business & Politics) - A proposed rice research center in Poinsett County created by the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture and the Arkansas Rice Research and Promotion Board has a director.
According to a report from content partner Talk Business & Politics, Tim Burcham has been selected for the post.
Burcham, who had served as dean for the Agriculture College at Arkansas State University and held a joint appointment with the Division of Agriculture, said the center will provide a key opportunity for the area and its ties to agriculture.
“I am humbled and honored to be entrusted with a leadership role in the establishment of the Northeast Rice Research and Extension Center located near Jonesboro,” Burcham told Talk Business & Politics. “The opportunity to establish a world-class rice research facility that seeks to optimize rice production and producer profitability utilizing the latest technological advances excites me about the future of rice production in Arkansas.”
The appointment takes effect Aug. 1, with Burcham working on a master plan for the research center including soil and general education.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.