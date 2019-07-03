Shaquillo Fritz transfers from Arkansas State to Pacific

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Red Wolf has selected a destination for his final season of college basketball.
Shaquillo Fritz tweeted Tuesday that he will transfer to the University of the Pacific. The Tigers play in the West Coast Conference & are coached by former NBA player Damon Stoudamire.
Fritz appeared in 25 games for Arkansas State in the 2018-19 season, starting in 13 of the matchups. He led the team with 24 blocks, five of those coming March 12th in a SBC Tournament tilt at South Alabama. Fritz pulled down a season high 10 rebounds February 14th against Texas State.
