Third suspect arrested in Texarkana shooting, 1 remains at large

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A woman is behind bars for her alleged role in a shooting that happened over the weekend.
Mariah Cherry, 20, of Farmington, Missouri is charged with aggravated robbery and is accused of driving three men from the scene of a shooting at the Sunset Apartments on Saturday.
She was booked into the Bi-State Jail with a bond of $100,000.
Also wanted is 19-year-old Issac Taylor, who remains at large. A warrant for aggravated robbery has been issued for his arrest.
Officers were called to the complex on Saturday afternoon where they found a 24-year-old man laying on the floor of one of the apartments with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.
The victim was originally sent to a Texarkana hospital for treatment and was later flown to a Little Rock hospital.
He is expected to survive his wounds.
Department. Randall Green Jr., 18, and Donald Mitchell III, 19, have been charged with aggravated robbery in connection to this shooting. Bail for both men is set at $100,000 each.
Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts is urged to call the Texarkana Texas Police Department at (903) 798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.
