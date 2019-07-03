Tyronza woman goes the extra mile for her hometown

Birthday donations for upgrades at the Tyronza city park (Source: kait)
July 3, 2019 at 4:39 PM CDT - Updated July 3 at 4:39 PM

TYRONZA, Ark. (KAIT) - Linda Hinton turns 67 years in July.

For her birthday, she decided to give back to her hometown in Tyronza.

She created a birthday event on Facebook, asking for donations to expand their city park.

Hinton has big dreams for the park and wants everyone to donate, even if it’s just a dollar or two.

"This is my dream. Is a water park that has some slides for the kids and a pool that is enclosed so that we could use it year-round," said Hinton.

The fundraiser is on Hinton’s personal Facebook page and will run until her birthday, which is July 21.

So far, she's raised a little over $800.00 and her goal is to reach $2,000.

Anyone can donate either on her page or can be mailed to the Tyronza City Hall.

