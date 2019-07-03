Tyronza woman goes the extra mile for her hometown

TYRONZA, Ark. (KAIT) - Linda Hinton turns 67 years in July.
For her birthday, she decided to give back to her hometown in Tyronza.
She created a birthday event on Facebook, asking for donations to expand their city park.
Hinton has big dreams for the park and wants everyone to donate, even if it’s just a dollar or two.
"This is my dream. Is a water park that has some slides for the kids and a pool that is enclosed so that we could use it year-round," said Hinton.
The fundraiser is on Hinton’s personal Facebook page and will run until her birthday, which is July 21.
So far, she's raised a little over $800.00 and her goal is to reach $2,000.
Anyone can donate either on her page or can be mailed to the Tyronza City Hall.
