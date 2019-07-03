Wednesday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

Wednesday's GMR8 Foxhole 07-03-19
By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 3, 2019 at 9:11 AM CDT - Updated July 3 at 9:11 AM

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (KAIT/ABC News) - Investigators with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said a man broke into a Wendy’s in Jensen Beach, Florida, and stole a safe.

They said before he left the restaurant, he fired up the grill, made a burger, and had himself a snack.

He also tried to break into a gas station down the street.

The security video at the gas station shows the man walking across the parking lot of the gas station carrying what appears to be a drink in his hand and a large stone.

The suspect was unsuccessful in breaking the glass and getting into the store.

Deputies believe the same man is responsible for a burglary at another restaurant a few weeks earlier.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.