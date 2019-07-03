Wednesday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (KAIT/ABC News) - Investigators with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said a man broke into a Wendy’s in Jensen Beach, Florida, and stole a safe.
They said before he left the restaurant, he fired up the grill, made a burger, and had himself a snack.
He also tried to break into a gas station down the street.
The security video at the gas station shows the man walking across the parking lot of the gas station carrying what appears to be a drink in his hand and a large stone.
The suspect was unsuccessful in breaking the glass and getting into the store.
Deputies believe the same man is responsible for a burglary at another restaurant a few weeks earlier.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.