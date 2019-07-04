Austin Reaves will play soon with Oklahoma Sooners

NORMAN, Okla. (KAIT) - The summer time means time for college basketball squads to start tuning up. A former Cedar Ridge Timberwolf is preparing for Big 12 hoops.
Austin Reaves had to sit out the 2018 - 19 season after transferring from Wichita State to Oklahoma. He averaged 8 points per game in his final year with the Shockers plus led the AAC in 3 point percentage. Reaves told KFOR that it was a long wait on the Sooners bench.
“Oh just watching the games of course. You get there and it gets gametime and you’re ready to play, and you just can’t. You’re stuck on the bench, you really can’t do anything about the game. You can talk to the players, try to help them see what I see on the bench. So that’s what I did, I tried to be engaged at all times. But yeah, sitting out was a struggle.”
Reaves will make his Oklahoma debut November 9th against Minnesota.
