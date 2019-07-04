To Bobby, thanks for the memories

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - You've probably seen his work but may not know his name.
Bobby Willis is the man behind more than 600 pieces of artwork over the past 43 years.
He's most famous for his "Paint the Town Red" artwork on many businesses.
Mr. Willis' work can also be found in many schools and churches.
But all great things eventually come to an end, and Mr. Willis is hanging up the paintbrushes.
He and his wife are moving to Collierville, Tennessee, and he says he's retiring from professional painting.
In an exclusive interview, Bobby told us he does not plan to paint any Memphis blue when he moves across the river.
Red Wolves fans appreciate that.
Besides, he said it’d be hard to duplicate the success of “Paint the Town Red.”
What he hopes will happen is that someone will see his artwork around town and inspire them to keep drawing and sharing their talent.
Thank you, Bobby Willis, for making this A Better Region 8.
