Coston Fine Arts Center now a reality after grants

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The work by Osceola residents for nearly two years to renovate a building to create a fine arts center in the Mississippi County town is one step closer to happening.
According to a media release from the city of Osceola, the project is now moving ahead.
“It is a pleasure to announce the awarding of $234,789 in grants for revitalization of the Coston building in downtown Osceola. I deeply appreciate the personal dedication shown by Jane Stanford, Mississippi County Historical and Genealogical Society, Tamika Jenkins and other volunteers in their efforts to bring an exciting rehabilitation and reuse of a historic structure in our historic Downtown Business district,” Osceola Mayor Sally Wilson said.
The city received a $21,000 grant two years ago from the Department of Arkansas Heritage for facade repair and tuck-pointing, while the project received a $39,797 grant June 25 to do phase 1 of the restoration, officials said.
Also, the city received in-kind help from volunteers and city employees on everything from painting to debris removal.
Wilson said the funding will help put the project on track to be done within the next six months.
