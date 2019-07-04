Former Cross County deputy prosecutor, now facing rape charge, has lengthy criminal history

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) - A former Cross County deputy prosecutor in jail on a $12 million bond after his arrest on suspicion of rape has been convicted of multiple felonies in the past two decades, according to a report from Little Rock station KATV.
Timothy Gement Tucker, who served as a deputy prosecutor from 1990 to 1995, was arrested in June after an investigation.
According to KATV, Little Rock police were contacted by the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division about the investigation. Authorities allege Tucker raped a child from the time she was 8 to 10 years old.
The cases involving Tucker include a 1999 indictment in the Western District of Tennessee for possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and possession of a machine gun; and a 2008 indictment in the Eastern District of Arkansas, based on a case out of Arizona.
Arizona authorities alleged they contacted Arkansas State Police about a person who attempted to order precursor chemicals for clandestine drug labs and/or explosives over the Internet, KATV reported.
There was a plea deal in the 2008 case, with Tucker pleading guilty to felon in possession of a firearm in exchange for the other charges being dropped, according to KATV.
Tucker received 57 months in prison in the 1999 case and 51 months in prison on the 2008 case.
However, it was not known how much of the sentence Tucker served in both cases.
Tucker is scheduled to appear in court later this month on the rape case in Pulaski County.
