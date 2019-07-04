Independence County authorities prepare for the 4th, on and off land

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The White River will be patrolled this 4th of July by many officials including the Independence County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
They will have roughly 40 miles of river to cover and a part of that team will include the Independence County Dive Team.
The dive has around 15 to 17 volunteer members, with many of the team firefighters and emergency management service members. They train once a month for special days like the Fourth of July.
And with them being on the water, the wait time in emergencies will be cut down.
“With us already being out on the water, our response times could be a matter of minutes depending on where the situations at,” Independence County Investigator Chris Toland said.
The county is also expecting a couple hundred boats on the river, with thousand more people on land.
The ‘Celebrate America’ Festival is also happening and that will also be along the White River.
Their primary goal is to rescue and recover but simply protecting yourself first can prevent many water accidents.
“Tomorrow will be a busy day. There will be a lot of people on the water across the state across Independence County. Life jackets save lives, I understand it is not law after a certain age, but it will save their life in a certain situation,” said Toland.
All laws will be enforced on and off land.
