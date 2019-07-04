JHS & Arkansas State great Clovis Swinney passes away

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro High and Arkansas State great Clovis Swinney passed away Wednesday night at the age of 73.
Swinney played for the Indians from 1967 to 1969, becoming one of the more decorated defensive players in A-State history.
- 1969 AP All-American
- 1969 AFCA All-American
- Two-time Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year (1968, 1969)
- Three-time All-SLC First Team (1967, 1968, 1969)
- SLC All-First Decade Team
- Selected to All-Time ASU Team in 1976
- Selected to Arkansas State All-Centennial Team in 2014
- Enshrined in ASU Hall of Honor in 1989
- Defensive MVP of 1969 North-South Shrine Game
Swinney was picked by the Saints in 3rd Round of 1969 NFL Draft. He played for New Orleans in 1970 and the Jets in 1971.
