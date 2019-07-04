LIVE ON GMR8: Tracking Independence Day celebrations, forecast

Independence Day forecast
By Jorge Quiquivix | July 4, 2019 at 5:47 AM CDT - Updated July 4 at 6:04 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Today's forecast: We begin Independence Day with very warm, muggy weather. Skies are mainly clear with a weak area of high pressure to our east.

However, Meteorologist Bryan McCormick says there’s still a chance of rain.

Making headlines:

Americans across the country are preparing to celebrate Independence Day by either food or fireworks. We’ll have a live report from Coney Island on what we can expect.

A former Cross County deputy prosecutor in jail on a $12 million bond after his arrest on suspicion of rape has been convicted of multiple felonies in the past two decades

A Missouri bootheel head-on crash killed a Hayti man Wednesday.

Those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.

