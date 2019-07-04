Memphis Zoo now offering valet parking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is now offering a new VIP Valet parking option for visitors.
The ad-don service is available through a partnership with A+ Parking Services.
The zoo’s valet attendants will not only park your vehicles but unload and load coolers, strollers, backpacks and anything else you may need on your trip to the zoo.
A text-to-retrieve option is available when you’ve finished your visit so your vehicle is waiting when you exit.
VIP Valet is offered at an additional cost of $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers.
