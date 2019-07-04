Prepping for the big Freedom Fest firework show

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - You can’t celebrate the Fourth of July without fireworks, and Thursday night, you can catch one of the biggest fireworks shows in the area.
It’s the annual Freedom Fest at the Southside Softball Complex.
But first, there's work that goes into prepping for a show this size.
It's a lot more than just lighting a fuse.
Before any of the fireworks are picked out, the soundtrack of music has to be mixed.
It’s typically a 20 to 30-minute show, and each of those minutes takes about an hour to script the fireworks to the music.
Then, the actual setup of the show takes at least 15 hours.
Lead Shooter Scott Berry said he had three guys working on set up this year, that includes building the sets and loading all the fireworks.
But, in the end, the show makes it worth it.
“Everything out here weighs 50 pounds to 80 pounds, there is not one part of setup or tear down that’s pleasant,” Berry said. “But for us, when it starts firing is the payoff, when we hit play, everything works, and there’s a beautiful fireworks display.”
This year, the design of fireworks has strobing effects that’s new to the show, along with some other new design effects that Berry said you’ll have to show up to find out about.
Remember gates open at 7 p.m., and the fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m.
