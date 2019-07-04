Sikeston police search for 2 male suspects in tractor theft

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Sikeston, Missouri are looking for a tractor stolen on June 25 11:15 p.m.
Police said it was taken from 700 S. Kingshighway.
It is a 2018 Kubota MX5200SST Orange Tractor with a LA1065 Loader (Orange) according to police. The value of the equipment is over $30,000.
Officials said the tractor was left on a 2016 Black Heartland Trailer overnight and was taken by subjects in a Chevrolet Z71 Crew Cab truck.
Surveillance video recorded the theft and it appears the suspects are two males.
Police said the truck appears to have running boards, black wheels and is a four-door.
Officials are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Bobby Penrod at 573-471-4711 with Sikeston DPS.
