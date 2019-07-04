Sikeston police search for 2 male suspects in tractor theft

2018 Kubota MX5200SST Orange Tractor with a LA1065 Loader (Orange) (Source: Sikeston DPS)
By Jasmine Adams | July 4, 2019 at 10:11 AM CDT - Updated July 4 at 1:56 PM

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Sikeston, Missouri are looking for a tractor stolen on June 25 11:15 p.m.

Police said it was taken from 700 S. Kingshighway.

It is a 2018 Kubota MX5200SST Orange Tractor with a LA1065 Loader (Orange) according to police. The value of the equipment is over $30,000.

Officials said the tractor was left on a 2016 Black Heartland Trailer overnight and was taken by subjects in a Chevrolet Z71 Crew Cab truck.

Sikeston police said the males were caught on surveillance footage. (Source: Sikeston DPS)
Surveillance video recorded the theft and it appears the suspects are two males.

Police said the truck appears to have running boards, black wheels and is a four-door.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Bobby Penrod at 573-471-4711 with Sikeston DPS.

