Southeast Mo. counties pre-file for medical marijuana applications

(KFVS) - Several southeast Missouri counties pre-filed applications for medical marijuana with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Out of a total of 543 pre-filed application forms and fees received by the DHSS as of June 20, the following were in southeast Missouri:
- Perry County
- Cultivation - 1
- Dispensary - 0
- Manufacturing - 0
- Cape Girardeau County
- Cultivation - 1
- Dispensary - 4
- Manufacturing - 1
- Scott County
- Cultivation - 0
- Dispensary - 1
- Manufacturing - 0
- Mississippi County
- Cultivation - 1
- Dispensary - 0
- Manufacturing - 1
- Butler County
- Cultivation - 2
- Dispensary - 4
- Manufacturing - 1
- Pemiscot County
- Cultivation - 1
- Dispensary - 2
- Manufacturing - 0
- Reynolds County
- Cultivation - 1
- Dispensary - 0
- Manufacturing - 0
The state is required by law to approve at least 60 commercial growers, 86 facilities that manufacture marijuana-infused products and 192 dispensary licenses.
According to the DHSS, it has received more than $3.9 million in fees from applicants so far.
